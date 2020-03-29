FM seeking to return Iranian students from Italy: spox. Mousavi

Due to the sever COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, dozens of Iranian students studying there are demanding to return to Iran, said Mousavi on Sunday, noting that the issue is being addressed both in Tehran and in Rome.

Given the red status in Italy, as soon as Iran receive the permits, the necessary action will be taken to return these students, he added.

The Foreign Ministry will pursue the matter through the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome and the Italian Government until the outcome is achieved.

MNA/ 4888538