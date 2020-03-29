Palestinian movement voices solidarity with Iran amid coronavirus

Jamil Mezher, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that the whole world is paying for the imperialist savagery of the US, and even the American people themselves are suffering from these policies.

China's success in overcoming coronavirus outbreak and helping other countries to confront it is a humane and moral lesson, he added, saying that humanity's victory over imperialist atrocity is certain.

Earlier, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a statement condemning US economic sanctions against eight countries.

It reaffirmed its full support for the eight countries under sanctions, including, Syria, Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, calling on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to exert pressure on the US to lift sanctions.

On Thursday, eight countries under unilateral sanctions urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to request the immediate and complete lifting of those measures to enable the nations to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

MNA/FNA 13990110000555