"We must tap all experiences around world": Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the highest experts in the fields of infectious, viral and respiratory diseases, emergency medicine, immunology, virology and epidemiology on Saturday evening through videoconferencing.

Appreciating the hard work and devotion of all doctors, nurses and medical staff throughout the country, Rouhani said, "With regard to videoconferences with the chancellors of medical universities in different provinces, I am optimistic about this situation and how the treatment of the disease in Qom and Gilan is happening are two important experiences that we need to use.”

The President also noted that there is a great deal of effort and service to combat the disease at this time, adding, "There is now good peace in the country's health system and its medical staff, and the government is certainly capable of supporting them in terms of equipment, facilities, and medicines they need.”

"We should also salute the spirit of martyrs of the service in the health sector who have done a great job these days,” Rouhani added.

"The outbreak of the virus has completely changed the economy, politics, social issues and lifestyle all over the world," the president noted.

Rouhani pointed out that there is a variety of rituals and celebrations in Iran in comparison to Western countries, adding, "The outbreak of the virus changed all our rituals and changed religious centers and employment.”

He also added, "At this meeting, we also talked about what stage we are at right now, the response from most experts was that it is still too early to tell what stage we are at and whether we have reached the peak.”

The president said, "At this meeting, we evaluated our actions and work so far, and according to the experts, they confirmed that the path we have chosen is the right one and that we must take advantage of the experience of the whole world.”

Referring to the need for the opinions of experts, Rouhani said, "We want all experts around the country to help us in this regard and we are ready to make greater use of their views."

During the meeting, the president also said that people should hear a single voice from authorities and specialists in preventing the spread of the disease, as different voices make people confused and anxious.

Iranian president emphasized the importance of the government's efforts regarding the Healthcare Reform Plan, expanding access to the cyberspace and developing knowledge-based companies, and said, "Today we are witnessing tangible effects of these efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country."

MNA/President.ir