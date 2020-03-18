  1. Iran
Georgian pharmacists dispatch humanitarian aid cargo to Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iranian embassy in Tbilisi announced on in a tweet on Wednesday that Georgia Pharmacy Association (GPHA) has sent a humanitarian aid cargo to Iran amid the outburst of coronavirus in the country.

"A humanitarian aid cargo from Georgia Pharmacy Association was sent to Iran by an urgent flight on Tuesday," the tweet said.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

US sanctions have hampered access of Iranian people to the pharmaceutical and medical needs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

