Islamic Revolution anniv. commemorated in Georgia

The ceremony was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Tbilisi Seyed Javad Ghavam Shahidi, Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili, and a number of senior Iranian and Georgian diplomats.

In his speech during the ceremony, the Iranian ambassador underlined the considerable impacts of the Islamic Revolution on the country’s achievements in the industrial, agricultural cultural, scientific and military sectors.

Referring to the deep-rooted cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Georgia, Ghavam Shahidi called for all-out efforts to boost the already thriving ties between the two nations.

Georgia’s deputy foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the Iranian nation and government on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and stressed the need to increase the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, based on mutual respect and friendship.

