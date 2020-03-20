  1. Iran
Mar 20, 2020, 5:47 PM

Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to neighboring Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Turkmenistan has offered a humanitarian aid consignment to Iran to help it with fighting against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Turkmenistan has donated humanitarian aid consisting of essential goods, including medical tools to Iran to help battle coronavirus, Trend reported on Thursday citing Turkmenistan’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

The humanitarian aid was donated by an order of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov due to the increase of cases of acute respiratory diseases evoked by the coronavirus in Iran.

Aids have also come from various countries such as Russia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, France, Japan, Georgia, Germany, and UK among others.

Iran can be considered the sole country that cannot buy its required medicine and other equipment due to unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States. This is while Iran is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

According to the latest announcement on Friday, 19,644 people have tested positive for the virus so far while the death toll has hit 1,433. The number of fully recovered patients has reached 6,745.

MNA/PR

News Code 156914

