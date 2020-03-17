Turkey offers aid to Iran in anti-corona fight

An agreement has been signed between Iranian ambassador to Turkey and Turkish deputy health minister Emine Alp Mese on medical and pharmaceutical aids.

According to the agreement, 1,000 coronavirus test kits, 4,175 protective medical clothing, 2,004 protective goggles, 4,000 N95 face masks, and 78,000 three-layer masks has been offered to Iran.

Some other countries, including China, the UAE, Germany, France, UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

According to the latest report on Tuesday, the virus has infected 16,169 individuals in Iran. 5,389 patients with the virus have recovered while the death toll has hit 988.

