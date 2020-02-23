  1. Politics
Armenia stresses coop. with Iran on fighting coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Advising its citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to Iran, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced its close cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to counter the outbreak of coronavirus.

“In terms of a comprehensive assessment of the situation in the region we are closely cooperating with our colleagues in Iran and Georgia in the direction of information exchange, as well as necessary measures and consideration of possible scenarios,” the statement said, according to Armen Press.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of 2,464 people across the world, with 2,443 deaths in mainland China, 5 in South Korea, 8 in Iran, and others in Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, France, and Taiwan.

According to the data collected from Worldometer, the number of patients with the new virus across the world has so far reached 78,829.

