Turkey to dispach 2nd humanitarian aid cargo to Iran

The second cargo plane carrying Turkey's humanitarian aid to flood-hitten areas in Iran is ready to fly to this country after loading its cargo, according to the Turkish ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey's Defense Ministry said it will send another plane to deliver aid materials to Iran after heavy rain caused deadly flooding, Anadolu Agency reported.

“A transport plane belonging to our Air Force, which will deliver the aid materials such as tents and blankets needed due to the flood disaster in Iran, departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport. Another plane is planned to set off for the area,” it wrote on Twitter.

The death toll stands at 69 from devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across Iran in recent days, according to officials. A weather alert is in place.

RHM/PR