Official lashes out at US’ 'disgusting’ claims of readiness to help Iran with Covid-19

“Iran doesn’t need the disgusting help of Americans. If they are honest with their claims, they should lift the sanctions amid this outbreak,” Gholamreza Ansari said on Tuesday night in a televised interview.

The remarks come as many countries have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also impose a new round of sanctions on Tuesday. The Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Tehran after unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed between Iran and major world powers.

“Today, the US’ name will be known in history as the most sinister country that has imposed sanctions on our nation and does not allow us to defeat the coronavirus,” added the deputy FM.

Any country that wants to help Iran to combat the disease is threatened by the US behind the scenes, he said, adding that helping Iran and working with it is legal according to UN resolutions.

“On the other hand, in a bid to pretend (to be humanitarian) and affect the public opinion, the Americans claim they would help and send doctors,” the diplomat said.

1,192 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed during the past 24 hours according to the announcement of the Health Ministry on Wednesday which brings the tally to 17,361. Also, 5,710 patients with Covid-19 have recovered while the death toll has hit 1,135.

MNA/IRN83719793