Police bust 350 kg of illicit drugs in Yazd

Deputy of Police Commander of Yazd Province Colonel Mohammad Reza Hashemifar said on Fri. that police forces of the province have identified and seized three trucks attempting to smuggle the drugs to the Iranian capital at the checkpoint of Mehriz road.

198 kilograms of opium and 152 kilograms of hashish have been confiscated during the operation, he added.

5 smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he said.

According to reports, police forces of the province have confiscated around 32 tons of various illicit drugs in the past year [started on March 21, 2019].

These sorts of operations are usual for Iran which is a neighbor to the source of drugs, Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic has been combating drug-traffickers for the past decades despite high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

