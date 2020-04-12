Police seize 400 kg of illicit drugs in Iran's Semirom

Colonel Sohran Ghorgani, the Police Chief of Semirom made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 400 kilograms of opium have been confiscated by police forces of the city during some operations since the beginning of the new Iranian year (starting March 20).

10 smugglers were arrested and 10 vehicles seized in this regard at the same time, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

