Police bust 123 kg of opium in Khorasan Razavi

Second Brigadier General Mashallah Jannesar made the announcement on Monday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the border guards of the province have dismantled one drug-trafficking band that was destined to transfer illicit drugs to the country.

One vehicle has been seized, in addition to confiscation of 123 kilograms of opium, he added.

According to the commander, one smuggler has been arrested in this regard

These sorts of operations are usual for Iran which is a neighbor to the source of drugs, Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic has been combating drug-traffickers for the past decades despite high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN 83732715