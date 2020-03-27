Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in Tehran  

Deputy of Tehran’s Police Chief SecondBrigadier General Hamid Hadavand made the announcement on Friday, saying that following extensive operations carried out by police forces, 1,027 kilograms of different illicit drugs have been busted from 20 to 26 March.

868 kg of opium, 145 kg of hashish, and 14 kg of other kinds of drugs were seized, along with confiscation of 52 vehicles and 18 motorcycles, he added.

14 smugglers were also detained during the operations in the same period, Hadavend said.

According to the report by Head of Tehran Anti-Narcotics Police, in the last Iranian calendar year (started on 20 March 2019), some 21.49 tons of narcotics have been seized in Tehran.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

