Last group of Iranian passengers stranded in India return home

The last group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 97 passengers, who had been stranded in India amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus were returned home on a flight from New Delhi to Tehran on Sunday.

The return of the Iranian nationals was made possible through the efforts by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and embassy in New Delhi, as well as the cooperation of Indian officials.

According to the report, there are no more Iranian nationals stranded in India due to the cancelation of flights, and those who did not return have remained in India on their own choices.

The report adds that several other flights in the near future will be returning Indian pilgrims and nationals from Iran, and those remaining Iranians who have not managed to board a flight can return home via these flights.

Head of Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center Kianoush Jahanpour on Sunday confirmed 13,938 cases of infection in Iran, including 724 deaths since the outbreak. He put the number of recovered patients at 4,590.

