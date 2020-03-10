First group of passengers stranded in Iran return to Bahrain today: FM spox.

“In line with humanitarian actions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry made efforts to relocate foreign nationals to their respective countries, and as a result of repeated efforts and coordination with the Omani Foreign Ministry, the first group of Bahraini citizens left for their country Tuesday morning,” said Mousavi.

“With special appreciation to the Omani government and its humanitarian approach to cooperation and effort in this humanitarian endeavor, the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that other Bahraini citizens in Iran will also be able to return to their homeland with the positive engagement of the Bahraini government and the continuation of this process,” he added.

“Currently, about 1300 Bahraini citizens who have come to Iran for pilgrimage and tourism have been forced to stay in Iran for long periods of time due to the Bahraini government's handling of their situation,” Mousavi noted.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Bahrain with the aim of returning of these citizens to their country, adding, “Any delay in this regard will be related to the Bahraini government.”

This comes after the decision to suspend flights between the two countries as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

