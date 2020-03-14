FIVB postpones 2020 VNL over coronavirus

“The FIVB, in close consultation with all participating National Federations and relevant authorities, and with the approval of the FIVB Board of Administration, has decided to postpone the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2020 until after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The health and wellbeing of athletes, officials and fans, is the FIVB’s highest priority and this precautionary measure is being adopted in the best interests of everyone involved,” according to a statement published on Friday on FIVB website.

“The decision to postpone the VNL will ensure that athletes can focus on looking after their health and fitness, and will enable national leagues, that are currently having to suspend events, to conclude their seasons when the situation improves. The FIVB is, of course, looking to the future with optimism, and is working closely with the relevant National Federations and event organisers to find an appropriate date to host the VNL after the Olympic Games,” it reads.

“The FIVB is continuing to monitor the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) on an hour-by-hour basis, and with the guidance of national and global authorities has determined the following policies will be introduced with immediate effect, to protect the wellbeing of the volleyball family.

The global outbreak has affected many sports events across the globe so far with major football leagues being suspended as well. Reports indicate that even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may face a change of date due to the pandemic.

The virus has infected more than 145,000 individuals in over 120 countries so far, claiming 5,438 deaths while over 72,000 patients have also recovered.

