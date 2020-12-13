Olympic Games in Tokyo, Beijing to be success

Members of the global Olympic movement, who gathered for the 9th Olympic Summit on Saturday, expressed certainty that the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing would be a success, Tass reported.

According to the summit’s declaration, published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) website, the health and security of participants remain the top priority. In this regard, it was highlighted that a toolbox of COVID-19 countermeasures has been developed for every possible scenario.

The summit conveyed its appreciation and gratitude to the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee for their effort, in particular, the extremely diligent work on the COVID-19 countermeasures.

According to the statement, "state-of-the-art rapid testing methods and vaccines" will be used during the Tokyo Olympics. Participants also appreciated the IOC’s role in a worldwide pro-vaccination campaign.

The summit also "expressed its full commitment to and confidence" in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Chinese authorities informed the summit participants about their COVID-19 countermeasures being prepared. They also notified the global Olympic movement that technical preparations were going extremely well despite challenges in the test events program, caused by COVID-19-related restrictions. The construction of all Olympic venues in China is due to be completed by the end of 2020.

The IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments in Japan as COVID-19 continued to spread.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20, 2022.

MNA/TASS