Volleyball federation in no hurry to appoint new coach of Team Melli

“We are in no hurry to select Team Melli’s new coach and we will decide on the new coach based on our past experiences and views of the experts,” said Milad Taghavi, Acting Secretary of Iranian Volleyball Federation.

He noted that the federation decided to terminate Igor Kolakovic’s contract with mutual consent due to the postponement of major volleyball events in 2020, adding, “I seize this opportunity, on behalf of the Iranian volleyball community, to appreciate the efforts of Kolakovic during his tenure.”

“Contrary to reports of different media, the federation is not considering any specific candidate for the post,” he highlighted.

The remark came as some reports indicated that three Italian coaches namely Trentino coach Angelo Lorenzetti, Volley Lube trainer Ferdinando De Giorgi and Allianz Powervolley Milano coach Roberto Piazza have been nominated to take Team Melli’s hot seat.

“We will certainly study various Iranian and foreign coaches and take the best decision according to current conditions,” added Taghavi.

Last week, Iran volleyball team director Amir Khoshkhabar suggested that the team’s aim is to shine in the Olympics. “Iran is determined to make a splash at the Games, so the Iranian federation would prefer a foreign coach, however, an Iranian coach could be chosen,” the Tehran Times quoted him as saying.

The team will take on Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Venezuela in Pool A at the postponed Olympic Games.

