2020 Volleyball Nations League cancelled due to COVID-19

The VNL 2020 was scheduled to begin on May 19 for the women's competition and May 22 for the men's event.

The FIVB had in March announced the postponement of the tournament in order to protect the health of players and all involved and hoped to find a date later in the year.

However, the FIVB explained that the annual tournament had to be cancelled this year due to the pandemic and its impact on host cities being able to deliver safe, accessible and high-quality competitions.

"The FIVB is continuing to work closely with all parties to coordinate the schedule for the VNL 2021 while retaining both Italy and China as host nations for the finals," it added.

FIVB President Ary S Graca said it would be irresponsible to stage the competition without being able to provide participants and spectators with a safe and accessible tournament.

In addition, FIVB announced that both the men's and women's editions of the 2020 Volleyball Challenger Cup, originally scheduled to be hosted in Gondomar, Portugal and Zadar, Croatia between June 24-28 respectively, will not be held this year.

