Three intl. taekwondo events on Kish Island canceled over virus

The decision has been made upon the request of the Asian Taekwondo Union to protect the health of athletes and participants, said the federation on Tuesday.

The three events are the 10th Asian Taekwondo Clubs Championships (April 16), 31st Fajr Open (April 18-19), and 3rd Asian Taekwondo Open Championships (April 22-23).

Earlier, the 2020 Asian Taekwondo Championships in Lebanon had been postponed until further notice.

Iran is among the hard-hit countries by the Covid-19. The country has canceled all its domestic sporting events as one of the measures to contain the outbreak. According to Health Ministry Spokesman on Monday, the virus has infected 7,161 individuals, claiming 237 lives, while 2,391 have been recovered and discharged from hospitals.

MAH/ 4874478