Iran volleyball coach sends message of encouragement to Iranians

“I know how hard it is for you, my heart is with you, the brave Iranian people,” wrote the Montenegrin coach on his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

“In your long and rich history you have been able to withstand great tribulation and problems, Corona virus is nothing for you. Resist and defy!”

As China is recovering from the outbreak with a significant downward number of infections, the virus is being spread throughout the world. Italy, Iran, and South Korea have the highest number of infections outside China.

According to the latest announcement on Tuesday, the virus has infected 8,042 individuals across Iran, claiming 291 lives, while 2,731 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

MAH/ 4875606