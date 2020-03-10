  1. Iran
10 March 2020 - 22:00

Iran Air to resume flights to Europe as of Wednesday

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – In a statement on Tuesday, the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air), announced that it will resume its flights to Europe after a 48-hour interval.

Thanks to the conducted negotiations between Iranian foreign ministry, Iran Air and the European commission, all of the airliner's flights to Europe, except to three cities of Vienna, Stockholm, and Gutenberg, will be resumed according to the previously set schedules, the statement said.

The European commission had decided to halt Iranian flights over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

As also reported on the same day, Iranian airlines have been given permission for the resumption of one-way flights from Dubai to Tehran till the end of the current Iranian year.

