Turkish citizens back from Iran test negative for COVID-19: report

Sixty-five of the passengers who had to undergo an additional quarantine tested negative for the disease and have all been discharged from hospital in the capital Ankara, said a ministry statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Last month Turkey closed its border gates with Iran and canceled all flights to Iran.

On Feb. 25, upon their arrival, all 132 of the Turkish Airlines passengers and 10 crew members were taken to a hospital for observation.

The global death toll from coronavirus is over 4,000 with more than 114,000 confirmed cases in at least 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The death toll includes 3,136 in China, where the outbreak first emerged last December, as well as 463 in Italy, 237 in Iran, 54 in South Korea, and 27 in the U.S.

MNA/PR