Russia provides Iran with 50,000 coronavirus kits

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Tuesday that the kits will immediately be dispatched to Iran.

Jalali expressed gratitude to the Russian side for their assistance in the fight against the pandemic outbreak, saying, “Since the eradication of the virus requires regional and global cooperation, the Iranian and Russian sides have decided, through discussions, to ramp up their cooperation to address the issue properly.”

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 237 and the total number of confirmed cases to 7,161. At least 2,394 people have recovered from the disease in Iran so far.

While the test kits have turned into a vital tool in screening the coronavirus patients and diagnosing the disease, the Iranian experts have buckled down to work to manufacture the test kits inside the country.

Following a call by the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, a large number of domestic companies have expressed readiness to manufacture the kits.

MNA/4874511