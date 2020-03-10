  1. Culture
Cultural Heritage Min. mandated for signing agreement between Iran, UNESCO

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts was obliged by the Cabinet of Ministers as a responsible body for the provisional signing an agreement between Islamic Republic of Iran and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regarding the continuation of activity of Regional Studies Center for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Tehran.

The cabinet of Ministers in the session held on March 4 agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on continuation of activity of the Regional Studies Center for Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Central and Western Asia in Tehran, under the strict supervision of UNESCO, in line with the implementation of bylaw on the way of conclusion of international agreements, approved in 1992, as well as provisional signing of agreement between Iran and UNESCO.

According to this decision, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is authorized to take the necessary and legal steps until the final approval of the agreement.

The Law on Agreement was approved in 2011 between the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and UNESCO on the establishment of a Regional Studies Center for Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Central and Western Asia under the strict supervision of UNESCO.

