Iran, Pakistan review cultural cooperation

Deputy of International Cultural Relations Development of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Ghorbanali Pourmarjan met and held talks with Ambassador of Pakistan to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi on the expansion of cultural cooperations.

During the meeting, Pormarjan said that Iran has always taken special measures to develop cultural relations, especially with the Pakistanis, and it is doing its best to strengthen relations with other nation.

He stressed the need to increase international cultural interaction between Iran and Pakistan, adding that Iran is interested to implement joint cultural programs between the two countries in the field of film industry, cultural and artistic exhibitions, exchange of student and professors.

Pakistani ambassador, for his part, emphasized the importance of Pakistan's fraternal and long-standing relations with Iran, saying that his country deeply values cultural relations with Iran and wants to expand cultural cooperation.

Stressing the need to strengthen the common cultural capacities between Iran and Pakistan, he expressed hope that the two countries will expand and deepen their relations in all related fields in the future.

