Iran’s natl. tourism brand to be unveiled on Feb. 11

He made the remarks on Mon. in the inaugural ceremony of 19 tourism projects in Bushehr province and added, “to help develop and boost tourism industry in the country, the national brand of tourism will be unveiled on Feb. 11.”

Presently, Iran’s CHTH has established fair cooperation and collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (WTO), he stated.

Moreover, the ministry has established very close cooperation and collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the issue of which help specify tourism budgets precisely, he added.

The issue of rural employment and ecotourism was one of the drastic measures taken in the government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’, he said, adding, “in this period, welfare and recreational centers increased from 400 to 1,700 centers across the country, showing a considerable growth.”

He pointed to the rural tourism field and said, “rural tourism has been developed rapidly in the country. Not only development of rural tourism has prevented migration of villagers to the city, but also reverse migration has been created from cities to villages.”

Ecotourism is one of the subjects that has been highly welcomed by domestic and foreign tourists, minister of CHTH emphasized.

