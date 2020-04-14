Statute of Iranian National Commission for UNESCO amended

First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Mon. referred the approval letter of amendment of the Statute of Iranian National Commission for UNESCO to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology for enforcement.

The Cabinet of Ministers, in a meeting held at the proposal of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology on April 8, approved the amendment of the Statute of Iranian National Commission for UNESCO by virtue of Article 138 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Accordingly, the National Commission of UNESCO in Iran has a permanent secretariat which is run under the strict supervision of the UNESCO secretary general and is considered as one of the organizations affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

