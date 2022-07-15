  1. Economy
Putin signs law ratifying Iran-EAEU free trade zone protocol

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Putin approved the law on ratification of the protocol to the provisional agreement signed in 2018, leading to the establishment of the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the law on ratification of the protocol to the provisional agreement signed on May 17, 2018, leading to the establishment of the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, TASS reported.

The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The protocol was approved in Tehran on March 14, 2022. The provisional agreement effective since October 2019 provides for preferential import conditions for a limited list of goods.

