Tehran Intl. Tourism Exhibition kicks off on Wed.

The fair kicked off on Wednesday at the Tehran International Exhibition Center. Some foreign ambassadors, governors of different Iranian provinces along travel agencies attended the ceremony.

Iranian Deputy Tourism Minister Vali Teymouri noted that Iran’s tourism is having a rough time, however, due to the high capacity of this industry, these incidents could not halt the growth of Iranian tourism, adding “In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (starting March 21, 2019) we have witnessed a 20 percent increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Iran compared to the corresponding period last year.”

Referring to the outbreak of Coronavirus and its influence on international tourism, he said, “The attendance of more than 40 countries in this event indicates that Iran’s tourism possesses the great capacity and holds an undeniable place in this regard and our partners in other countries are aware of these facts.”

The head of UNESCO regional office in Tehran also made a speech during the event and announced the collaboration of UNESCO office in Tehran to improve Iran’s tourism, saying, “At UNESCO we work on cultural tourism, which means moving people to attractions which have been far from them in ordinary life.”

