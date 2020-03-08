  1. Iran
8 March 2020 - 15:41

WHO official:

Iran's 1st positive case of coronavirus registered on Feb. 19

Iran's 1st positive case of coronavirus registered on Feb. 19

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Richard Brennan announced on Sunday that Iran's first positive case of coronavirus registered on February 19, 2020.

The official, who is leading a delegation to Qom province where the outbreak initially occurred in Iran, hailed the Islamic Republic's efforts and measures to combat the lethal virus.

"The first positive case of coronavirus registered on February 19 in Iran and the country commenced it countermeasures from the initial moments," he said.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to retaining the coronavirus and we need public participation in this regard," he added.

"I congratulate you on your efforts and thank the management in Qom province for tackling the virus."

4872925

News Code 156475

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News