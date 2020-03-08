Iran's 1st positive case of coronavirus registered on Feb. 19

The official, who is leading a delegation to Qom province where the outbreak initially occurred in Iran, hailed the Islamic Republic's efforts and measures to combat the lethal virus.

"The first positive case of coronavirus registered on February 19 in Iran and the country commenced it countermeasures from the initial moments," he said.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to retaining the coronavirus and we need public participation in this regard," he added.

"I congratulate you on your efforts and thank the management in Qom province for tackling the virus."

