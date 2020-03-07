Mousavi raps Pompeo's baseless accusations against Iran

“Point a finger & there are 3 more pointing back at you; only an administration infected with acute mismanagement, deception & lies could be so hideous to level senseless accusations against #Iranians who're sacrificially struggling to shield humanity against #COVID19 pandemic,” wrote Mousavi in a Saturday tweet, releasing a video US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attending a meeting on coronavirus outbreak in US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also condemned the intensification of US economic sanctions and terrorism against Iran and its effects on the deaths of Iranian citizens with the coronavirus.

“@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it,” wrote Zarif in a Saturday tweet condemning Washington's anti-Iranian stances.

MNA/FNA 13981217001022