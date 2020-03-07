Iran's pharmaceutical sanctions not suspended: senior MP

"The US Treasury does not allow the imports of Iran's purchased medicine and medical equipment for treating coronavirus patients to the country," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

"US officials are clearly lying and there has been no suspension of sanctions," he added.

"They have targeted Iran and the Iranian people," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

On February 27, the United States announced that it has granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions, including food, medicine and other critical supplies, with Iran's sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian aid channel.

On March 2, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran lamented that despite its establishment, Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreementexternal link (SHTA)- trade agreement supposed to allow companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran- has not become operational yet.

On March 5, China called for the immediate lifting of the sanctions against Iran given the severe outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the unilateral move hinders Iran and the international community in the fight against the virus and will only make the situation worse.

MNA/FNA13981217000644