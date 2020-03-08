COVID-19 claims 3,600 lives globally

As it continues to spread from its epicenter in central China to countries around the world, coronavirus has so far infected 106,211 people across the world, claiming 3,600 lives.

China has reported a total of 80,696 infected patients with 3,097 deaths.

South Korea with 7,134 patients and 50 deaths and Italy with 5,883 infected cases and 233 deaths stand at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Next, comes Iran with 5,823 of coronavirus patients and 145 dead cases.

France, Germany, Spain, Japan, USA and Switzerland follow next.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree which will put most of the country's north under lockdown due to coronavirus.

The US has also reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus and 444 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

