WHO director urges countries to use Iran’s experience in fight against coronavirus

Other countries in the region can use Iran’s experiences to combat coronavirus since the country has taken constructive preventive measures in this regard, said Brennan on Saturday.

He made the remarks in a press briefing in Iran and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has the most powerful health system among Eastern Mediterranean countries. Some countries in the region are grappling with war and preventive measures taken by countries in the region may not be compared with each other in the fight against coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has considered priorities in combating coronavirus and Islamic Republic of Iran obeys and follows up priorities as defined by WHO, he emphasized.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is dispatching separate delegations to all countries, he said, adding, “we hope that Iranian health experts will attend these delegations in line with boosting their experiences in this field.”

