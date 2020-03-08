Iran able to curb coronavirus in a month: WHO official

The official made the remarks, leading a delegation to Qom province, on Sunday.

He urged Iran to change its anti-coronavirus strategies to tackle the virus successfully.

Answering a question on any intention of WHO to negotiate removal or ease of US sanctions on Iran, Brennan noted that the international body stands away from making the issue politicized.

"WHO tries its best to facilitate imports of medical requirements to Iran," he vowed.

He, elsewhere, referred to his one-week visit to Iran as well as the paid visits to coronavirus patients wards and held talks with Iranian official and hailed the taken measures in the country in fight against the lethal virus.

