Clinical test of Iranian coronavirus drugs kicks off: official

Coronavirus-related drugs have received the approval of the Ethics Committee of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he said, adding, “the clinical tests of these drugs have kicked off and their results will be announced within the next two weeks.”

Since the beginning of entry of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, into the country, the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in cooperation with Food and Drug Administration of Iran and Ministry of Health issued a call that if a knowledge-based company is able to produce a drug and/or kit, they should introduce themselves in order to meet the demand of the country in the field of rapid diagnosis of coronavirus and treatment of the disease.”

Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei pointed to the latest situation of production volume of knowledge-based companies in the field of medicine and added, “two competent knowledge-based companies have undertaken the production of two herbal medicines for the treatment of coronavirus for being used by corona patients.”

It was agreed that these two drugs will hit the market after being approved by the Ministry of Health and Food and Drug Administration of Iran, he emphasized.

He went on to say that these drugs have now approved by the Ethics Committee of the Health Ministry and their clinical test have started on March 5.

Once these tests are produced positive results, mass production of the drug will be given a go ahead, Ghanei added.

