TPOI to set up special taskforce to prevent damages of ‘coronavirus’ on Iran’s trade

In response to a question on the impact of outbreak of coronavirus on Iran’s trade and measures taken by the Organization for minimizing the adverse effects of the deadly virus, Zadboum stated, “coronavirus has spread in many countries in the world. Not only it [coronavirus] has severely affected trade and business activities of the country, but also it has influenced the global trade significantly.”

Turning to the closure of borders of various countries on each other as a result of outbreak of coronavirus, he added, “these measures will definitely reduce travels and will also lead to the decreased volume of trade activities in the world.”

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is seeking strategies to control the critical situation and reduce adverse effects of outbreak of coronavirus on domestic trade, he emphasized.

To this end, a special committee, which is composed of the TPOI, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been formed in line with compensating the damages caused by the spread of coronavirus on Iran’s trade, Zadboum added.

