  1. Economy
3 March 2020 - 01:00

TPOI to set up special taskforce to prevent damages of ‘coronavirus’ on Iran’s trade

TPOI to set up special taskforce to prevent damages of ‘coronavirus’ on Iran’s trade

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum said on Mon. that a Special Committee will be held at the Organization to prevent the damages caused by outbreak of ‘COVID-19’ on Iranian trade and business activity.

In response to a question on the impact of outbreak of coronavirus on Iran’s trade and measures taken by the Organization for minimizing the adverse effects of the deadly virus, Zadboum stated, “coronavirus has spread in many countries in the world. Not only it [coronavirus] has severely affected trade and business activities of the country, but also it has influenced the global trade significantly.”

Turning to the closure of borders of various countries on each other as a result of outbreak of coronavirus, he added, “these measures will definitely reduce travels and will also lead to the decreased volume of trade activities in the world.”

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is seeking strategies to control the critical situation and reduce adverse effects of outbreak of coronavirus on domestic trade, he emphasized.

To this end, a special committee, which is composed of the TPOI, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been formed in line with compensating the damages caused by the spread of coronavirus on Iran’s trade, Zadboum added.

MNA/FNA13981212000126

News Code 156228

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News