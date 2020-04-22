  1. Iran
Iran’s trade events, fairs not to be canceled this year due to pandemic

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum said on Tue. that no trade events and exhibitions will be canceled in the current Iranian calendar year [started March 21, 2020] due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

As a foreign trade policy-setting body, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) is ready to hold trade and business events in ‘online’ basis, he said, adding, “accordingly, no trade fairs and events will be abolished this year and those who are active in the economic sector should not worry about this.”

According to the annual trend and after the Holy Month of Ramadan, all exhibition titles will be held in cooperation with the relevant associations, the deputy minister of industry stressed.

Holding trade fairs and exhibitions in ‘online’ basis will create a new opportunity for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) which previously failed to participate in the events due to the limited space, he continued.

Physical holding of the trade exhibitions will begin seriously shortly after the removal of limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, TPOI chief highlighted.

