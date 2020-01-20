TPOI focuses on export of technical-engineering services to neighboring countries, ‘atop agenda’

TPOI has concentrated on exporting technical and engineering services to the neighboring countries, India and China.

He made the remarks on Mon. in a get-together meeting held for the promotion of export of technical and engineering services and put the total exports volume of technical and engineering services in the world at about $5,770 billion.

It is tried to increase Iran’s share of exporting technical and engineering services, he said and added, “with the removal of obstacles, Iran’s share of exporting technical and engineering services will be increased.”

The services sector can be forerunner in the field of exports, Zadboum added and reiterated, “today, TPOI has concentrated on exporting technical and engineering services to neighboring countries along with India and People’s Republic of China.”

Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Services and Goods Export Promotion Affairs Farhad Nouri was the next speaker who said, “sanctions and banking problems have created an obstacle ahead of promotion of export of technical and engineering services.”

He called on banking officials and responsible authorities to take effective steps in removing the current problem ahead of export of technical and engineering services.

Realizing objectives of direct exports requires direct and joint investment in target countries, he said, adding, therefore, supporting projects in these countries is guaranteed typically.”

According to the statistics, exports value of technical and engineering services in the nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22) hit $600 million.

