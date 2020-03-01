Iran-Iraq joint border Mehran reopened for goods transit

"Iraq's customs has resumed imports of goods from Iran," he said, "Iranian and Iraqi trucks are transiting goods via Mehran border as before."

"All Iran-Iraq borders are open and customs affairs and transit of goods are underway," he informed.

By the decision of Iraqi Wasit Governorate, transit of goods and commute of passengers in Mehran-Zarbatieh Border was suspended for a period of two weeks, effective as of Feb. 28.

Over the past week, Mehran Border was closed due to some problems in Iraq’s Customs and resulted in a suspension of more than a thousand trade and commercial trucks.

MNA/4867010