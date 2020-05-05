Iran’s trade volume exchanged with Arab countries at $22bn last year: official

The Director General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Arabic-African Office Affairs Farzad Piltan made the remarks on Tue and put country’s trade volume exchanged with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf littoral states and Middle East [including Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia] at $22 billion.

Of total $22 billion trade, about $12.5 billion of which is related to the products exported from Iran to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Middle East in this period while about $9 billion worth of products were imported from the aforementioned Arab countries into the Islamic Republic of Iran.

