Iran eyes boosting non-oil exports by 15% in H2: TPOI

Hamid Zadboum broke the news on Fri. and added, “Although spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, has reduced international foreign trade as much as 15 percent, it is predicted that export of non-oil commodities in the country will register a 15 percent growth in the second half of the current year (from Sept. 21, 2020 to March 20, 2021) by overhauling and renovating export processes.”

He went on to say that exports growth in the second half of the current year will compensate a part of the reduced 34 percent decline in export of non-oil commodities of the country in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 20, 2020).

Then, Zadboum pointed to the export of products to neighboring states and added, “We have focused on exporting products to 15 neighboring states and also two countries of China and India in the current year.”

The aforementioned 17 countries accounted for 89 percent of Iran’s total export share in the first six months of the current year, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Zadboum underscored.

MA/5059682