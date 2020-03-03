Zarif thanks WHO, friendly nations for solidarity with Iran against COVID-19

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19—in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Zarif wrote in a tweet late Monday.

He added that Iran is currently in need of “- N95 Face & 3-Layer Masks, Ventilators, Surgical Gowns, Coronavirus Test Kits, PPF, and Face/Body Shields."

The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said the first consignment rendered by UK, France and Germany to fight coronavirus epidemic would arrive in Tehran soon.

Apart from the efforts made by Iranian engineers and technologists to supply domestic needs, coordination has been made by UK officials to buy some important medical equipment to fight coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 66 with 1501 confirmed cases.

MNA/4868488