Talks underway between Iran, Serbia to develop trade ties

For this purpose, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum and Serbian ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic exchanged their views on the problem facing money transfer in bilateral trade transactions, efforts to reestablish direct flights from Tehran to Belgrade and also issues related to the agriculture and tourism.

In this bilateral meeting which was held on Tue., Serbian envoy pointed to the 15th Iran-Serbia Joint Economic Forum, held two years ago, aimed at resolving problems ahead of money transfer in mutual trade and economic transactions, planning for visit of Serbia president to the Islamic Republic of Iran and making effort to reestablish direct flights between Tehran and Belgrade, etc.

The two sides also discussed about the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of health and coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, development of cooperation in the field of agriculture and agricultural research.

They also emphasized the need for establishing coordination and cooperation for holding the 16th Iran-Serbia Joint Economic Forum in Tehran.

For his part, Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum pointed to the import and export statistics between the two countries in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 20, 2020) as well as severe decline of trade exchanges between the two countries in this period due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and emphasized the need for implementing provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between Iran and Serbia during 15th Iran-Serbia Joint Economic Forum.

Zadboum described the upcoming visit of Serbian president to the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘important' in line with promoting bilateral trade.

MA/IRN83855753