Coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 worldwide

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 89,075 people in 67 countries, claiming 3,053 lives.

Mainland China reported 202 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 2, putting the country’s total infections at 80,026 and a death toll of 2,912.

The virus continued to spread around the world on Sunday with countries in Europe announcing new cases, Iran revealing another jump in infections, and Qatar becoming the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case.

The death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 54 by Sunday, up 11 from a day before. 385 more cases have tested positive with the virus, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 978.

South Korea, which is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, has urged citizens to stay indoors warning of a 'critical moment' in the spread of the infection. The country now has a total of 4,212 cases.

In Europe, Italy has reported 1,700 coronavirus cases and 41 deaths, the most in Europe. France and Germany stand next in Europe with 130 positive cases.

Several European and Asian countries have also announced new cases in the past day.

MNA/PR