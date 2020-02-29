Azerbaijan temporarily closes borders with Iran

The embassy added that the two sides' nationals will return to their homelands under control and mutual cooperation between the Iranian and Azeri governments.

Azerbaijan also noted that it will issue visas in urgent and specific cases if required.

In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran. In this regard, some countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan closed their borders with Iran and implemented a number of other measures to prevent the disease from appearing in the country.

MNA/IRN83695823