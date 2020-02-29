  1. Iran
29 February 2020 - 18:27

Azerbaijan temporarily closes borders with Iran

Azerbaijan temporarily closes borders with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (MNA) – Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran announced on Saturday that the country's borders with Iran are temporarily closed for two weeks, as of February 29, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The embassy added that the two sides' nationals will return to their homelands under control and mutual cooperation between the Iranian and Azeri governments.

Azerbaijan also noted that it will issue visas in urgent and specific cases if required.

In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran. In this regard, some countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan closed their borders with Iran and implemented a number of other measures to prevent the disease from appearing in the country.

MNA/IRN83695823  

News Code 156161

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News