According to a letter received to Mehran Customs Office, the Iraqi government suspended trade and passenger activity in Iran’s Mehran and Iraq’s Zarbatieh Border.

This proposal has been given by the president of Iraq’s Zarbatieh Customs to Wasit Governorate.

Over the past week, Mehran Border was closed due to some problems in Iraq’s Customs and resulted in a suspension of more than a thousand trade and commercial trucks.

MNA/13981210000068