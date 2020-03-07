Mehran border crossing to suspend goods transit for one week

Director-General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami told Mehr on Saturday that based on a decision by the Iraqi side, the transit of goods from Mehran crossing will be halted on Sunday (March 8) for the duration of one week.

The official noted that the crossing has been disinfected with the cooperation of the municipality of Mehran.

The border crossing had reopened on February 24 after it was closed a week earlier after the outbreak of the new virus in Iran.

Mehran is a major border between Iran and Iraq, and is among the most significant crossings, especially due to its proximity to holy cities in Iraq. Between 500,000 and 600,000 people cross the border at this terminal every year.

Over 4,700 people in Iran have tested positive with the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. The new pandemic has claimed 124 lives in the country.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected over 100,000 people in 90 countries, claiming more than 3,400 lives.

